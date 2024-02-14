Capable Of Matching Speed Of An Airplane: China’s Maglev Train That ‘Levitates’ Above Track Breaks Its Own Record

This development implies that China may soon possess a train capable of matching the speed of an airplane, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

China’s maglev train, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), has set a new speed record surpassing its previous record of 623 km/h (387 miles per hour). Though the exact speed achieved by the train has not been disclosed, CASIC has announced that it made a significant breakthrough with its latest speed. This is the first time the ultra-fast hyperloop train has achieved stable levitation while traveling in a low-vacuum tube.

The maglev train, short for magnetic levitation train, utilizes magnetic forces to lift and propel the train above the track. This technology allows for high speeds and reduced friction, resulting in a smoother and more efficient travel experience. With this recent achievement, China continues to lead the way in maglev train technology.

Maglev trains have gained popularity around the world due to their ability to reach incredible speeds. They offer a potential solution to the challenges of transportation, such as congestion and pollution. By utilizing magnetic levitation, these trains can travel at speeds that surpass traditional trains and may even match the speed of an airplanes.

The high-speed train project involves the integration of aerospace and terrestrial rail transport technologies, with a designed speed of up to 1000km/h, thus aiming to surpass commercial aviation speeds.

“Science and technology progress step by step and some aspects of this project are still in uncharted territory in China. Every step is challenging, and it’s a complex system,” said the project’s chief designer Mao Kai.

The agency informed that the tests helped improve the overall technical maturity of the system and laid a solid foundation for future higher-speed tests and the construction of a national-level transport network.

According to the outlet, the latest test proved that the vehicle tube and track interact well, keeping the heavy maglev vehicles floating steadily. The powerful movement systems and overall safety controls also functioned as expected, the CASIC said.

Additionally, the China National Space Administration, the CASIC department is also working on the country’s next-generation commercial aerospace electromagnetic launch systems.

Additionally, the China National Space Administration, the CASIC department is also working on the country's next-generation commercial aerospace electromagnetic launch systems.