Islamabad: Ahead of the no-confidence motion in the national assembly on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating the no-trust vote against him by the opposition parties and said he has many plans. Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, the prime minister took questions from viewers and said a captain always has a plan.

Saying that there is no need to worry about the no-confidence vote against him, he said he will emerge the winner. "A captain always has a plan. And I have many plans. Inshallah (God-willing), I will give you good news tomorrow," he said.

However, Imran Khan alleged those who supported the opposition earlier are now scared of the public ire for "colluding with traitors". "I am receiving many phone calls since yesterday night. You will see the results tomorrow," he added.

The no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up by Pakistan’s National Assembly on Sunday.

Further in his address, Imran Khan urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate “today as well as tomorrow” to show their support for his government. “I urge the youth of Pakistan to agitate today as well as tomorrow, raise their voice against this conspiracy by external forces and against ‘Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar’ of present-day Pakistan,” he said.

He also referred to a “threat letter” from a foreign power and linked the opposition’s no-confidence vote with it.

“Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document, which says that if you remove Imran you will have good terms with America,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan also slammed Shahbaz Sharif, saying he faces allegations of massive corruption.

Imran Khan has been referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as “three-stooges”.

On Thursday also, he addressed the nation and had raised a “foreign conspiracy” charge amid the opposition’s growing confidence about the no-trust motion against his government pending in the National Assembly.