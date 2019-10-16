Mehtarlam, Afghanistan: Several people were feared killed and injured after a car bomb blast rocked outside the administrative office in Alishing district in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province on Wednesday, a provincial government spokesman said, reported Xinhua news agency.

“The initial information provided by Afghan National Police (ANP) found the explosion occurred roughly at 5:50 a.m. local time. The ANP is investigating circumstances of the incident to determine more facts and details will be shared with media as appropriate,” Spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai told reporters.

The explosion affected several people and damaged buildings while security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, according to locals.

The blast caused a plume of gray smoke to rise above the scene in the district, north of provincial capital Mehtarlam, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.