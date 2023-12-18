Car Crashes Into Joe Biden’s Convoy in US’ Delaware; President, First Lady Safe

A car collided with a parked SUV that was part of Joe Biden's convoy in Delaware's Wilmington on Sunday. The incident took place when he was walking towards the vehicle after leaving the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign headquarters.

Car Crashes Into Joe Biden’s Convoy in US’ Delaware, President, First Lady Safe | Photo: Twitter

Wilmington: In an unpleasant event, a car collided with a Secret Service vehicle attached to Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday (local time). The incident has startled the president’s security as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware. The sedan slammed into an SUV positioned in a nearby intersection about 40 meters from the US President. Security personnel immediately rushed to Biden and took him away from the building in downtown Wilmington. “Both the president and first lady are fine,” AFP reported citing a White House official.

Trending Now

“Today, at approximately 8:09 pm (0109 GMT), a Secret Service vehicle securing the president’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington,” Steve Kopek, Special Agent and Secret Service spokesperson informed.

You may like to read

“There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president’s motorcade departed without incident,” Kopek added.

Reporters gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign office where President Biden and the First Lady were having dinner with their staff. They attempted to ask questions from a distance, but all they could capture was the President’s surprised expression over the incident.

The security agents cornered the silver sedan drawing guns on the driver of the vehicle.

“They’re evacuating, you guys gotta go,” a staffer told reporters as security cordoned off the area.

President Joe Biden arrived safely at his family home after the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.