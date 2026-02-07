  • Home
  • News
  • Car diplomacy: PM Modi shares vehicle with PM Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia, says Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect!

Car diplomacy: PM Modi shares vehicle with PM Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia, says ‘Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect!’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about "celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect."

Published date india.com Updated: February 7, 2026 4:11 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Car diplomacy: PM Modi shares vehicle with PM Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia, says 'Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect!'
Image: X @ANI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a vehicle with the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He tweeted about “celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect!”
(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.