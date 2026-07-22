Cashless Pakistan requests help from US again, asks $10 billion US currency lifeline after Iran war mediation role

If the US approves the request, the funding could help increase Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, support the value of the Pakistani rupee and reduce the country's reliance on loans from international financial institutions.

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Cashless Pakistan requests help from US again, asks $10 billion US currency lifeline after Iran war mediation role

Pakistan has reportedly asked the United States for a USD 10 billion exchange stabilisation facility to strengthen its foreign exchange reserves and reduce pressure on its struggling economy, according to a Reuters report citing a source familiar with the matter. The request comes after Pakistan played a role in diplomatic efforts linked to the Iran conflict, which has increased its importance on the global stage. Officials in Islamabad are believed to be hoping that this could help the country secure economic support from the US and other international partners.

Reuters reported that Pakistan has approached US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with a proposal for a USD 10 billion bilateral exchange stabilisation facility between the two governments. The proposed arrangement could remain in place for up to five years.

If the US approves the request, the funding could help increase Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, support the value of the Pakistani rupee and reduce the country’s reliance on loans from international financial institutions. The move would come as Pakistan continues to carry out economic reforms under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Pakistan under $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which requires the government to implement difficult measures such as raising taxes, cutting spending and carrying out economic reforms.

The country came close to defaulting on its debt in 2023 before securing a $3 billion IMF standby loan. It later received a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility, along with a separate $1.3 billion loan to improve its ability to deal with climate change and natural disasters.

Although Pakistan’s economy has shown signs of improvement, its foreign exchange reserves still rely heavily on external financial support, loan rollovers and deposits from countries such as China and Saudi Arabia.

This dependence makes Pakistan vulnerable if financial support from partner countries is delayed or if IMF loan disbursements are held up.

The risks became clear in April when Pakistan repaid about $3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates, an amount equal to nearly one-fifth of its foreign exchange reserves. Soon after, Saudi Arabia extended $3 billion in fresh financial assistance.

Pakistan’s central bank said in January that it expects the country’s foreign exchange reserves to recover to nearly their 2021 peak and reach around $20 billion by the end of 2026.