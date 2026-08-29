Caught on Camera: Massive glacier collapse triggers 20-Km wall of destruction across Nepal-China border | Video

The beginning of the devastating disaster on the Nepal-China border has been captured on camera. Video taken by a tourist in the Xizang region of China shows a section of glacier breaking off from a high mountain and descending.

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Caught on Camera: Massive glacier collapse triggers 20-Km wall of destruction across Nepal-China border (X)

On August 26, everything seemed normal on the high peaks of the Himalayas. Then, suddenly, the situation changed. A tourist in China’s Xizang region captured a scene that is now helping us understand the origins of this entire disaster. The video shows ice, rocks, and debris rapidly descending from the mountainside. According to experts, it was this glacier breaking that triggered the devastating debris flood on the Nepal-China border. The incident occurred on August 26, and within a short time, the devastation spread from Nepal to Gyirong Port in China. So far, 579 people have died in this incident. People from Nepal to India and China express their condolences to the victims.

This video is now being considered a crucial link to this disaster. According to Chinese experts, the area seen in the video matches the location identified as the source of the disaster in remote sensing images. According to Chinese media, a portion of the glacier broke off at a high altitude and fell down, collecting ice, rocks, soil, and moraine material along the way. It quickly turned into a very powerful debris flow. According to Chinese expert Guo Zhaocheng, the affected area was more than 20 kilometers, and the debris moved at a speed of approximately 50 meters per second. At such a high speed, people did not even have time to recover.

According to available satellite analysis, a large portion of the glacier broke at an altitude of approximately 5,200 meters. A massive chunk of broken ice and rock fell approximately 1,200 meters down into the valley, mixing with accumulated material and water along the way, making it even more dangerous. The USGS also stated in its initial assessment that the devastating debris flow and flood on August 26th likely originated from the glacier break. Initial reports suggested an earthquake as a possible cause, but subsequent scientific analysis has changed the picture.

Flood of destruction arrived in seven minutes

The most frightening aspect of this event was its speed. According to Chinese experts, the debris flood moved at a speed of approximately 50 meters per second. It engulfed material along its path, quickly spreading over 20 kilometers. By the time it reached Gyirong Port, it had destroyed everything in its path. According to the USGS, the debris flow and flooding from this event reached affected areas up to 100 kilometers downstream. This means it originated from a high glacier, but its effects were felt far and wide.

A tourist filming the scenery in Gyirong County, China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, accidentally captured the moment of a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal.

Kang Shichang, director of the Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,… pic.twitter.com/Sc3lIbjKWo — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 29, 2026

Chaos erupts at Gyirong Port

The impact of this natural disaster, which originated in Nepal, reached the Gyirong Port in China’s Xinjiang region. This is a vital border trade route connecting China and Nepal. Debris and water affected roads, buildings, and other facilities. Videos showed a strong current of water and debris moving toward the port. People were also seen running for their lives. Chinese officials said that road connectivity, electricity, and communication systems were affected by the disaster.

Video captured on camera revealed beginning of the devastation

A video, possibly recorded by a tourist as a normal mountain view, has now become a crucial clue to understanding the story of this disaster. Combining the video and satellite images, experts are trying to understand the sequence of events that led to the glacier breaking, the ice and rock falling, the river’s course being disrupted, and the subsequent flood of debris. This incident has once again raised serious questions about the stability of glaciers in the Himalayan region and the potential for sudden disasters.