Caught on camera: Terrifying moment as 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, people seen fleeing in panic, buildings toppling

Authorities were also yet to provide complete information about the number of people injured or the full extent of casualties as rescue and assessment efforts continued.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/caught-on-camera-terrifying-moment-as-7-7-earthquake-strikes-indonesia-people-seen-fleeing-in-panic-buildings-toppling-8502009/ Copy

Caught on camera: Terrifying moment as 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, people seen fleeing in panic, buildings toppling (Image: Videograb)

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early Saturday, leaving at least two people dead and triggering a tsunami warning, according to Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks. Authorities asked people living in coastal areas of Flores island to leave immediately and move to higher ground as a safety measure following the tsunami warning.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the impact of the earthquake. Some clips showed buildings collapsing, while people could be seen running away from the affected areas. However, the authenticity of the videos could not be independently confirmed.

Early reports also indicated that several houses and public structures may have suffered damage because of the strong tremors. Officials were still assessing the situation and had not released a detailed estimate of the damage.

BUILDINGS SWAY VIOLENTLY and CRUMBLE as 7.7 MONSTER QUAKE ROCKS INDONESIA https://t.co/qMl0QaNyzT pic.twitter.com/fvePye9AJo — RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2026

INDONESIA ROCKED by 7.7 MEGA QUAKE as BUILDING COLLAPSES POWERFUL AFTERSHOCKS RATTLE REGION TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED https://t.co/77KNtlToHG pic.twitter.com/FK6pbAkAKo — RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2026

Authorities were also yet to provide complete information about the number of people injured or the full extent of casualties as rescue and assessment efforts continued.

Indonesia tsunami warning

The strong earthquake has prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning for several parts of the country.

Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency issued the tsunami alert for parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi.

The agency warned people living near the coast to stay away from beaches and riverbanks until the alert was lifted.

As the earthquake occurred beneath the sea at a shallow depth, authorities asked people in coastal areas to move to higher ground as a precaution.

Officials were closely watching tide gauges along the coastline to check for any unusual changes in sea levels and assess the possibility of tsunami waves.

Residents were urged to follow instructions from local authorities and remain alert while monitoring the situation.