New Delhi: Scores of flyers at US airports faced delays late on Friday due to a nationwide outage of US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) processing systems that lasted several hours. Issuing a statement, CBP said that the outage was temporary and “officers continue to process international travellers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CBP in a tweet at 6:37 PM, EDT (2237 GMT), said “The affected systems are coming back online and travellers are being processed.” It added there was “no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”

People at various US airports vented out their anger on social media sites by posting videos of lengthy lines at processing checkpoints. As per a report, CBP processes around 358,000 air passengers and crew on an average day.

Speaking to a news agency, American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline was ‘aware of the outage and are in contact with US CBP. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the outage had not caused any changes in flights.

Notably, this is not the first time the system has faced problems. On January 2, 2017, the system was down for four hours as many travellers were returning from holiday trips.