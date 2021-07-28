Washington: Amid the spread of the Delta variant in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance by mandating vaccinated people to wear masks in certain situations. According to the recommendation, fully vaccinated people have been urged to wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.Also Read - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Arrives in India; to Discuss Plethora of Issues Today

“In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Tuesday (local time).

Soon after the announcement made by CDC, a statement issued by the White House stated that President Joe Biden and White House officials will resume wearing masks indoors when traveling to parts of the nation with high Covid transmission rates. “I hope all Americans who live in the areas covered by the CDC guidelines will follow it; I certainly will when I travel to these areas,” Biden said.

This came two months after the CDC told fully vaccinated people that they no longer needed to wear masks in most settings, and the White House had pitched the lead up to the July 4 holiday as a “summer of freedom” to celebrate the progress made in fighting the virus.

What do New Recommendations mean?

Tuesday’s regulations mean that even people who have been completely inoculated will once again need to mask up in public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is ascendant.

In schools that plan to reopen this fall, health officials now recommended universal masking, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission of the virus, and additional precautions for staff, students and visitors. But they should still plan on returning to in-person learning.

Covid Cases in the US

Cases have risen across the country in recent weeks with the spread of the delta variant, causing alarm among many public health experts that the US is regressing in its fight against the pandemic.

The US is on track to witness 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, the former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director told CNN.

(With agency inputs)