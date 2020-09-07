New Delhi: In a major development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said it is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan. Also Read - ICMR's Fresh Advisory: 'Test on-Demand' For Individuals, RAT For People in Containment Areas | Read Here

Saying that it welcomes India's participation, the WHO said India is certainly eligible to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in this regard.

With the objective to help buy and distribute vaccine shots against the coronavirus around the world, the WHO and the GAVI vaccine are working together for the COVAX facility.

The development comes days after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India’s first vaccine against the coronavirus could be available by end of this year.

India on Monday surpassed Brazil to become world’s second worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.