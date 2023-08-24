Home

‘Incredible Moment’: Sundar Pichai, Kamala Harris Congratulate India on Historic Moon Feat

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai have joined millions of across the world in congratulating India on becoming the first nation to land near the Moon's south pole.

Congratulations to ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3," Sundar Pichai posted on X.

New Delhi: August 23, 2023, marks a date that the world will forever remember, as India etched its name in history by becoming the first nation to achieve a lunar landing at the South Pole. This monumental feat places India alongside the U.S., Russia, and China as the exclusive countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s surface. The credit for this extraordinary triumph belongs to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Messages of congratulations began flooding in from all corners of the globe following this momentous accomplishment. Among the well-wishers, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stands out, adding his voice to the millions celebrating India’s status as the first country to make a successful landing near the Moon’s South Pole.

‘What an incredible moment!’ Mr Pichai posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon this morning. Today, India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the Moon,” Pichai stated, referring to ISRO.

“What an incredible moment! Congratulations to ISRO for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon,” tweets Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/eNA1doKPn9 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

US Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the celebration and congratulated India for the Vikram lander’s successful landing and called it an “incredible feat for all scientists, engineers involved”.

“Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. It’s an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly,” Harris tweeted on Thursday.

Congratulating India, Former NASA Official Mike Gold stated that Chandrayaan-3’s success is a triumph of Indian innovation, human capital and the capabilities that will take India even further.

“Congratulations to ISRO and all of the people of India. This is a victory not only for India but for the entire world as we go into this new era of lunar development and India is leading the way,” news agency ANI quoted Gold as saying.

“It is amazing to have the success that Chandrayaan-3 has had given the relatively little amount of resources that India has used, it is just a triumph of Indian innovation, human capital and the capabilities that will take India even further,” the now Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Space told ANI.

Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma also congratulated the Indian scientists on the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3. “The whole world is happy. Indians all over the world are happy, ” ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

Paulina Kubiak, Spokesperson for the President of the United Nations General Assembly stated that the, “The president congratulates India for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

Notably, Regions close to the Moon’s South Pole have become the centre of attention due to a “gold rush” sparked by the promising prospect of discovering significant water deposits, first identified by the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

PM Modi congratulated Indians and space scientists for the achievement stating that ‘India will remember this day forever.’

Just a few hours following the landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s surface, the rover Pragyan was deployed.

The successful touchdown of the Vikram lander occurred days after a Russian probe crashed in the same area. This achievement comes four years after the previous Chandrayaan-2 attempt faced an unsuccessful outcome at the final stage.

