Pakistani Media Should Live Telecast Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Ex-Pak Minister

Fawad Chaudhry, the former minister of Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the Imran Khan-led government, said Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission, is a "historic moment" for humankind.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. (Photo: ISRO)

New Delhi: Fawad Chaudhry, the former minister of Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the Imran Khan-led government, said Pakistani media should live telecast Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon. Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-Pakistan minister said Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission, is a “historic moment” for humankind.

“Pakistan media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations,” Fawad Chaudhry posted.

Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing | Top Developments

The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), is around 06:04 pm, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 05.45 PM.

The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 5.20 PM today. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 05.27 PM on August 23.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. These images assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

This mission, if it turns out to be fruitful, will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Historically, spacecraft missions to the Moon have primarily targeted the equatorial region due to its favourable terrain and operating conditions. However, the lunar south pole presents a vastly different and more challenging terrain compared to the equatorial region

With all eyes on the attempted Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, more so after Russia’s Luna-25 failed recently, let us look at the sequence of India’s mission since its lift-off 41 days ago.

With all eyes on the attempted Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, more so after Russia’s Luna-25 failed recently, let us look at the sequence of India’s mission since its lift-off 41 days ago. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

