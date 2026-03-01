Home

Change of heart, or change of mind? Why has Trump lost interest in regime change in Iran after killing Khamenei?

President Trump has called on Iranian citizens to take to the streets, but this appeal has so far been ineffective.

The Secretary of the US National Security Council has targeted Trump over the attack on Iran.

New Delhi: The US will no longer stage a coup in Iran. Following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the White House administration has changed its plans. Two major reasons are being cited for the change in strategy. First, the US does not want to deploy ground troops to carry out a coup. It fears that ground troops could cause significant losses. This could prove a major setback for President Trump ahead of the US midterm elections. According to The Telegraph UK, the US would need to deploy at least 1 million troops in Iran to carry out a coup.

No support from Iranian public

The second reason is the lack of support from the Iranian public. Therefore, the Trump administration is proceeding cautiously. President Trump has called on Iranian citizens to take to the streets, but this appeal has so far been ineffective. According to the American outlet Axios, Trump does not want to repeat past mistakes. Previously, the US was disgraced due to coups in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Venezuela.

Previous regime changes by US

In 2003, the US waged war against the Saddam Hussein government in Iraq. Then-President George Bush sent 200,000 troops to Iraq to remove Saddam Hussein. With the help of these troops, the US succeeded in occupying Iraq. Nine months later, Saddam Hussein was also captured. The US had to withdraw from Iraq in 2011. According to Statistica, 4,550 US soldiers were killed in the Iraq War.

In 2001, the US launched a campaign against the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Through bombing, the US succeeded in removing the Taliban from power in Afghanistan, but 20 years later, it was forced to withdraw from Kabul. As soon as the US left Kabul, the Taliban government came into power. According to the US Department of Defense, 2,459 US soldiers were killed in the war against the Taliban.

Last month, the US attempted a coup in Venezuela. Initially, the US arrested President Nicolas Maduro. However, the US failed to achieve its objective. Maduro’s deputy became the Venezuelan president. His relations with Trump are also not good.

In 1953, the US, with the help of the CIA, staged a coup in Iran. Following the coup, Pahlavi assumed power, but his government soon became unstable. In 1979, the Islamic Revolution toppled his government. The US deployed all its forces to stop the operation, but failed. This is why the US is proceeding cautiously this time.

Protests against Trump begin in the US

The Secretary of the US National Security Council has targeted Trump over the attack on Iran. According to the Secretary, America’s interests have changed. Its interests now align with those of Israel. According to the Washington Post, the US intelligence agency submitted a report to the president stating that Iran posed no threat to the US. Despite this, the US attacked Iran at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.