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Change your own destiny: Netanyahu incites Iranians to stage coup in Iran following Larijanis death, praises Trump

‘Change your own destiny’: Netanyahu incites Iranians to stage coup in Iran following Larijani’s death, praises Trump

Netanyahu also praised US President Donald Trump for his actions against Iran, adding that "we are also assisting our American friends in the Gulf region."

(Image: X/@netanyahu)

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement regarding the assassination of Iran’s National Security Chief, Ali Larijani. In this statement, he has attempted to incite the Iranian people to rebellion. Netanyahu stated that Larijani’s assassination presents Iranians with an opportunity to remove their rulers from power. Netanyahu described Larijani as the ringleader of a “gang of thugs” that ran Iran. Netanyahu also praised US President Donald Trump for his actions against Iran, adding that “we are also assisting our American friends in the Gulf region.”

Netanyahu Shares Video

Sharing a video on his X account, Netanyahu said, “This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards—which is, in reality, a gang of thugs that runs Iran. Along with him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij—these are the henchmen of those thugs who spread terror against ordinary citizens on the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities. We are conducting operations there as well; we are carrying out aerial operations with the help of Air Force jets and drones.”

Watch Netanyahu’s Video

הבוקר חיסלנו את עלי לאריג’אני. עלי לאריג’אני זה הבוס של משמרות המהפכה, שזה חבורת הגנגסטרים שמנהלת בפועל את איראן. אנחנו חיסלנו לצידו גם את מפקד הבסיג’ – זה העוזרים של הגנגסטרים, שהם מפיצים טרור ברחובות טהרן וערים אחרות של איראן נגד האוכלוסייה. גם שם אנחנו פועלים; פועלים מהאוויר… pic.twitter.com/bOwQgRZ6Ti — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Inciting Iranian People to Rebellion

The Israeli PM stated, “We are weakening this regime in the hope that the Iranian people may find an opportunity to remove it from power. This will not happen all at once, nor will it happen easily. But if we persevere—we will certainly give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands.”

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Praised US Assistance and Trump

Netanyahu also referred to the United States, stating, “At the same time, we are also assisting our American friends in the Gulf region. Yesterday, I had a lengthy conversation with President Trump regarding this matter. Mutual cooperation is being maintained between our Air Force and Navy, as well as between myself, President Trump, and his team. We will assist them in two ways: first, through indirect strikes that exert immense pressure on the Iranian regime; and second, by conducting direct operations. There are still many more surprises in store. We will wage this war through strategic means. We cannot disclose all our strategies here, but as I have told you before: we possess a great many such strategies.”

Claimed Victory Over Iran

He continued, “Now, one more point: the most essential element for winning a war is—determination. Determination, determination, and nothing but determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the public. We are firmly resolved to win, and we will not rest until we have achieved these objectives.”

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