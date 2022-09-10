London: Charles III will be formally proclaimed as the King on Saturday, September 10. While the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son assumed the monarchy automatically under the old common law rule shortly after the demise of his mother, he will be officially declared as the King at the historic Accession Council’s convention at 10 am UK time or 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday at St James’s Palace, London. Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, with her son succeeding her as the King.Also Read - Rebuilding A Legacy: Currency, Stamps & More This Is How Royal Insignia Will Change After Queen Elizabeth II

This is for the first time that the Accession Council’s ceremonial gathering will be broadcasted LIVE while they bestow the official proclamation to King Charles III’s giving him the new monarch status publicly. Also Read - King Charles III Bestows Titles Of Prince And Princess Of Wales On William And Kate

WHAT IS ACCESSION COUNCIL AND WHO ARE ITS MEMBERS

Accession Council comprises Privy Counsellors, officially the Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council, or known simply as the Privy Council.

They are the group of formal advisers to the Sovereign of the United Kingdom (UK). The Accession Council also has the Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor of London, Realm High Commissioners and senior civil servants.

The council will be divided into two parts. In the first, the Privy Council, without Charles present, will proclaim the sovereign and formally approve “various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation,” per a Buckingham Palace statement.

In part two, Charles will hold his first Privy Council as king. He will make his declaration “and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government,” per the palace.

As soon as the monarch dies, the members convene within 24 hours at St James’s Palace in London to officially proclaim the new monarch as well as advise him/her on the affairs.

Accession Council of the UK last convened after the death of King George VI in 1952 where Queen Elizabeth II was declared as Britain’s monarch.

HOW TO WATCH KING CHARLES III’s ACCESSION

It’s not yet been confirmed which channels will be showing the Accession. It is likely be streamed on the royal family’s official social media accounts and YouTube channel. Tech giants Facebook and Twitter are also expected to stream the address on their platforms. Also Read - King Charles III Vows Lifelong Service, Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in First Public Address

It is also likely that it will be aired on channels currently showing blanket news coverage following the Queen’s death.

WHEN WILL KING CHARLES’S CORONATION TAKE PLACE?

The coronation of Charles III — the formal ceremony where he will be crowned — will happen later. The coronation involves specific customs and details — and because of the time that is needed for preparation, as well as a period of mourning, it is unlikely to happen soon.

The last time a coronation happened was when Elizabeth was crowned — that took place on June 2, 1953, more than a year after her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952, and she became Queen.

As the UK government decides the guest list for the ceremony — and also pays for it — many world leaders are expected to be present at the coronation, particularly from countries comprising the Commonwealth of Nations. India is part of the British Commonwealth.

FLAGS TO BE FLOWN FULL-MAST

To welcome the new King Charles, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation until one hour after the other proclamations are read. Afterward, the flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Since his mother’s passing, Charles has declared a period of royal mourning, which is set to last until seven days after the late monarch’s funeral, the date of which has not yet been announced.