New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians to protest over the attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and reminded them of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by Russian shelling, as Russian forces seized control of the site and pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.

"People of Russia, how is it even possible? We fought the consequences of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster together. Did you forget? If you remember it, you can't stay silent. Tell your leadership you want to live," Ukraine Preisdent Zelenskyy said, according to The Kyiv Independent report.

President Zelenskyy said "this night could have been the end of history for Ukraine and Europe". "Russian tank operators knew what they were shooting at, they directly targeted the station," Zelenskyy said.

Russian shelling hit Europe’s largest nuclear power plant sparking a fire at one of its six reactors and raising fears of a disaster. Later, the Ukrainian firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator said no changes in radiation levels were recorded so far after the nuclear plant came under attack.

What is 1986 Chernobyl disaster

The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site was one of the world’s worst nuclear accident. The reactor no. 4 at the power plant 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital Kyiv exploded and caught fire deep in the night on April 26, 1986, shattering the building and spewing radioactive material high into the sky.

Around 4,762 square kilometers (1,838 square miles) of land around the plant had to be abandoned because of heavy radiation and fallout, about half of it in Ukraine, where the plant is located, and the rest in Belarus. The area is approximately equal to the size of Rhode Island.

About 600,000 people – Chernobyl’s so-called “liquidators” those sent in to fight the fire and clean up the worst of the nuclear plant’s contamination were all exposed to elevated radiation levels. Immediately after the accident, 30 plant workers and firefighters died from acute radiation sickness. Later, thousands of people died from radiation-related illnesses such as cancer.

Radiation continued to leak from the reactor building until 2019, when the entire building was covered by an enormous arch-shaped shelter. The Chernobyl plant is out of service, but there is still much work to be done at the decommissioned plant. Although the radiation level in the zone is low enough that tourists can visit and workers can carry out their jobs, permanent residence is banned.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)