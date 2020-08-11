Washington: In yet another absurd claim, United States President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his assertion that children are “essentially immune” from COVID-19, despite reports stating nearly 100,000 kids has tested positive for the deadly virus by the end of July. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Russia First to Register Coronavirus Vaccine; Putin's Daughter Inoculated

On Monday, the new report from the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association found that 97,078 new child cases were reported from July 16 to 30, stating a 40 per cent increase. Although only 8.8 per cent of all coronavirus cases in the US were found in children by age, over 338,000 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Still Critical, on Ventilator Support: Hospital Sources

Despite the available facts and research, President Trump continued with his claim that “there may be a case, a tiny, a tiny fraction of death, tiny fraction, and they (COVID-19 positive children) get better very quickly”, he said while addressing the media in the White House. Also Read - UGC Final Year Exams: 'Reconsider September Decision', Punjab CM Urges PM Modi During COVID-19 Meet

“I think schools have to open. We want to get our economy going,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has been aggressively pushing for the reopening of school premises and resumption of in-person classes, arguing that children are at an extremely low risk of being infected.

“I think for the most part, (kids) don’t get very sick, they don’t catch it very easily, and they don’t transfer it to other people, or certainly not very easily,” the President claimed.

Notably, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has climbed steeply in the months since states began reopening businesses in the US. As of Tuesday, the US accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world at 5,094,338 and 163,462, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

With IANS inputs