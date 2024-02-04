46 Dead In Chile As Forest Fires Ravage Densely Populated Areas

46 people were killed in Chile as forest fire has entered in densely populated areas. President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency.

Santiago: At least 46 people were killed as forest fire that is blazing across Chile has entered in densely populated areas. Several homes have been destroyed as flames continued to spread. In view of the critical situation, President Gabriel Boric on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the central and southern parts of the country. “There are 40 people who were killed in the fire, and another six (who died) as a result of burns,” President Boric said, after conducting an ariel survey of the affected region on Saturday afternoon.

“We know that these (numbers) will increase,” he added.

Chile Forest Fire: Grey Smoke Everywhere

Dense grey smoke has blanketed the Valparaiso tourist region and central Chile’s coastline, forcing people to flee their homes. Authorities imposed a curfew on Saturday to allow emergency supplies into the affected areas and also issued new evacuation orders, however, it remained unclear exactly how many people have been instructed to leave, AFP reported.

Chile Forest Fire: 106,000 Acres Burned

On Saturday, Chile Interior Minister Carolina Toha informed that there had been 92 wildfires, with 106,000 acres burned across the country. Firefighters are trying their best to control or douse the furious flames. 40 forest fires had been brought under control, Toha said.

