Chile Forest Fires: Death Toll Rises to 99; Efforts to Contain Wildfires Underway

Chile Forest Fires: The deadly wildfires, spreading in densely populated areas, have claimed the lives of as many as 99 people. President Gabriel Boric has declared Monday and Tuesday as national mourning days in memory of those who lost their lives in the wildfires.

Santiago: The deadly forest fires in Chile have claimed at least 99 lives, and the death toll is expected to rise, CNN reported citing the government’s Legal Medical Service (SML). A state of emergency has also been declared after smoke engulfed the coastal cities of the country, forcing people in core regions to evacuate their homes. On Sunday, President Gabriel Boric visited the affected districts and announced that Monday and Tuesday would be observed as national mourning days in memory and honour of those who lost their lives in the wildfires.

Whole addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said that the death toll “will increase significantly.”

Rodrigo Mundaca, Valparaiso Governor, announced to enforce a curfew in the towns of Vina del Mar, Quilpue, Villa Alemana, and Limache so that officials could concentrate on putting out the wildfires.

Quilpue Mayor Valeria Melipillan told CNN that the fire was “probably the largest ever” in the area and around 1,400 homes had been damaged.

She mentioned that the evacuation attempts had been effective, but several residents had expressed a reluctance to leave their houses.

“Pray for the deceased and injured victims of the devastating fires that have affected central Chile,” Pope Francis urged people to pray for those who lost their lives in wildfires, in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Chile’s President Boric said in a televised statement on Saturday that the defence ministry would send additional military personnel to the impacted areas and would provide all required supplies.

Thousands of people evacuated their houses in several regions of central Chile due to the wildfires. Fires swept through over 400,000 hectares and killed more than 22 people in February 2023.

Notably, this year’s wildfires have not spread as widely, Toha said they are “multiplying rapidly” and are spreading closer to urban areas, so the potential to affect more people and structures is “very high”, as per NBC News.

The fires broke out as Chile faces a heat wave that has affected other Latin American countries as well. Boric declared a state of emergency, and red alerts were issued for at-risk areas.

The fires broke out as Chile faces a heat wave that has affected other Latin American countries as well. Boric declared a state of emergency, and red alerts were issued for at-risk areas.