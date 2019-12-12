New Delhi: A day after Swedish teenager and climate change activist Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine’s person of the year 2019, US President Donald Trump on Thursday made fun of her honour and said she must work on her anger. He also went on to say that Greta must go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!

The statement from the US President comes after Greta during the UN Climate Summit held in September had courageously looked at the world leaders and yelled at them saying ‘How dare you’. She had said this with regards to the steps taken by the world leaders for the climate.

Apart from Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday had called Greta Thunberg a ‘pirralha’, — a derogatory Portuguese word meaning brat. His statement came after Greta won the Time Person of the Year title.

“Greta has said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon. It’s amazing that the press gives space to this kind of pirralha,” Jair Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by CNN.

On Wednesday, Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s person of the year 2019, becoming the youngest person ever to be the recipient of the title.

However, she was chosen from the shortlist that included US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump.