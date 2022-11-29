China Agrees to Relax Lockdown Restrictions Amid Protests Against Jinping’s Zero-COVID Policy

To address international concerns, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has been adjusting the zero-Covid policy based on the changing circumstances.

The places where the anti-government protests have taken place have been sealed with barricades.

China Lockdown Latest News Today: After facing backlash people citizens amid onling protests, China on Tuesday said it will take steps to “minimise” the impact of its draconian coronavirus lockdowns. The protests in China are going on amid unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping’s stringent zero-COVID policy that evoked strong support from the UN, the US and other nations.

The anti-zero Covid protests in the last few days in several Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, which turned political with calls for Xi to step down showed signs of abetment with no demonstrations reported as police stepped up crackdown with visits to homes of protestors in different places.

“We will keep improving science-based maximum protection to people’s lives and health and minimise the Covid impact on social economic development,” he said at a press conference.

He further added that China will effectively control Covid and ensure stable economic performance. However, China maintained a strict zero-Covid policy under which local authorities clamp down on even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted in key cities against the zero-Covid policy, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.

Also, several universities and colleges, including the prestigious Tsinghua University, where hundreds of students held blank paper protests — an act which has become a symbol of defiance against Chinese censorship — were advised to go to their hometowns.

With memories of 1989 Tiananmen Square student protests, which shook the ruling Communist Party rule, in mind, the government is cautious to ensure that the campuses are emptied before they escalate.

Thousands of students demanding democracy and freedom in the Communist nation were killed during the Tiananmen protest.

The scale of the rare spontaneous weekend protest in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan and several other places caught the Communist Party and the police by surprise.

The police crackdown on the protestors and the foreign media, including the detention and manhandling of a BBC journalist in Shanghai, drew global criticism.

(With inputs from PTI)