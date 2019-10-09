New Delhi: Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to India, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that both the countries are each other’s neighbour and both are major developing countries.

“China and India are each other’s important neighbour and both are major developing countries and emerging markets. Since last year’s Wuhan summit between our leaders, China-India relations have been developing with a sound momentum,” Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement comes hours after China’s ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that India and China should resolve regional disputes peacefully through dialogues.

Geng Shuang further stated that there is a tradition of high-level exchange between leaders of China and India. “We are in communication regarding bilateral high-level exchange going forward. The two sides should work to create a favourable atmosphere and environment for it,” he added.

“It’s normal for neighbours to have differences. The key is to properly handle differences and find a solution through dialogue and consultation. Over past decades, no single bullet has been fired at the China-India border area. Peace and tranquillity have been maintained,” the envoy had said.

Saying that India and China should actively shape bilateral relations and accumulate positive energy, Weidong said that both the countries need to promote convergence of interests and achieve common development.

He said that China has taken active measures to increase imports from India, including lowering tariffs on some Indian imports to China.

On the growing trade deficit between India and China, the envoy said that China has never pursued a trade surplus, and the trade imbalance between China and India is largely the result of differences in their industrial structures. Xi is scheduled to visit India and Nepal later this week.