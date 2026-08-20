China and Turkey landed weapons in Pakistan for 60 hours straight... Should India be worried?

Islamabad: Chinese and Turkish aircraft have carried out an operation inside Pakistan for 60 hours continuously airlifting. Although no information has been received about their purpose or what they have dropped in Pakistan, Indian agencies are on full alert. According to a News 18 report, quoting sources, there is a possibility that both the countries may have dropped military equipment in Pakistan.
Security sources claim that heavy military transport aircraft have made several rounds of Pakistani airbases during the approximately 60 hours. News 18 has quoted a senior intelligence officer as saying that Chinese military aircraft have been seen landing at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi and Masroor Airbase in Karachi. Turkish military transport aircraft were also involved during this operation.
The report, citing security sources, stated that the aircraft movements were linked to the transportation of military equipment, including drones and other defense-related materials. This activity comes amid increasingly strong defense ties between Pakistan, China, and Turkey. This means that Turkey and China have sent significant amounts of weapons to Pakistan, requiring India to remain on constant alert.
Pakistan has long relied heavily on China for military equipment such as fighter jets, air defense systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. This relationship has deepened since last year’s military clash between India and Pakistan. China has acknowledged that its aviation industry personnel provided technical assistance to Pakistan during that conflict.
One possibility is that India destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese air defense system, the HQ-9B, during last year’s conflict. Last year, Pakistan placed an order with China for new air defense systems, so has China delivered the air defense systems? In May, Pakistan’s Air Chief held high-level meetings in Turkey focusing on defense, aerospace innovation, unmanned systems, and new technologies.
This airlift activity follows the signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia on August 7. Under this agreement, any armed attack on any of the three countries will be considered an attack on all three. This activity is significant due to its scale and timing. Security sources have described the large military aircraft movements over a 60-hour period as unusual, suggesting it may be part of logistical preparations rather than a routine bilateral military movement.
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