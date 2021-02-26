Beijing: China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved two more Coronavirus vaccines for public use, taking the total number of homegrown vaccines approved in the country to four. Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to Shut Entry For Those Without Online Registration

The newly-approved vaccines have been made by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Sinopharm. They were given a nod after they were found to be protective against Coronavirus, AFP quoted the National Medical Products Administration as saying.

While the overall efficacy of Sinopharm Coronavirus vaccines stands at 72.51 per cent, the efficacy for CanSino's stands at 65.28 per cent.

Earlier, China had given its nod to Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab and another of Sinopharm’s product back in December. The total of vaccines approved in the country now stands at four.

Few days ago, China had approved clinical trials for 16 indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, of which six are in the third stage, according to a state-run media report. The latest vaccines for clinical trials are based on recombinant protein, adenovirus vector, nucleic acid and attenuated influenza-viruses technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing data from the National Medical Products Administration.

Six of the vaccines are in the third stage of the trials, which is one of the last phases, it said.

As of February 9, China has given 40.52 million COVID-19 jabs to key groups, Xinhua reported, quoting a National Health Commission official.

The coronavirus has claimed 4,833 lives, along with 100,727 confirmed cases in China, according to the Johns Hopkins University.