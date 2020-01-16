New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday made efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through its ‘all-weather ally’ China, but all to go futile yet again. Most members of the body felt that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral matter, to be discussed between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India thrashed the move asserting that Islamabad needs to focus more on addressing the hard tasks like sheltering terrorists in order to ensure normal relations with New Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, China made a fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under “other matters” during an “informal” closed-door consultation in the Security Council Consultations Room.

Stating the outcome of the meeting, India’s Ambassador&Permanent Representative to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said that it was “on expected lines”.

“We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by various representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today,” Akbaruddin said.

“We are glad that the effort was viewed as a distraction and it was pointed by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” he added.

This has been China-backed Pakistan’s third attempt since New Delhi’s decision on August 5 to revoke the special status granted to J&K under Article 370. China’s first push to raise the Kashmir issue in August had also not yielded them desired results as the member-states maintained that India’s move was an “internal matter”.

Akbaruddin also said that Pakistan was using “false pretences” in its practice to create a distraction from the malaise that afflicts it to run the course. “We hope that Pakistan pays heed to the clear signals sent out here today and focusses on the hard tasks it has to address in order to ensure normal relations with India,” Akbaruddin furthered.

Coming out of the Security Council meeting China Ambassador Zhang Jun said, “The issue of India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the Security Council and today we have also seen some tensions, so the Security Council had a briefing and heard at the briefing from the Secretariat concerning the current situation on the ground. Members exchanged views on that.”

Zhang asserted that China had made its position clear and remains concerned about the ground situation in the Valley.

Last month, France, the US, the UK and Russia foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting at the UNSC.

China has been critical of India’s reorganisation of J&K and has particularly criticised New Delhi for making Ladakh – where it lays claim over several parts – a union territory. However, the acrimony between India and China tempered down a notch, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping held “successful” talks in the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram, signalling a recalibration of bilateral ties.