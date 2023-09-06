China Bans Use Of iPhones By Government Officials, Asks Them To Use Chinese-made Phones

The Chinese government has asked officials to use phones made in the country.

Till now Apple has not given any response regarding this. (Image: appleinsider.com)

China Bans Use Of iPhones: China has banned the use of devices like phones and tablets from other countries including American company Apple. However, this ban will apply only to government officials. Officers have been asked not to bring these devices to the office or use them for work. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Use China-made Phones

The Chinese government has asked officials to use phones made in the country. According to the report, China has not named any phone manufacturer other than Apple. Till now Apple has not given any response regarding this. At the same time, the Chinese government has also not given any official information about this ban.

Ban Imposed Ahead Of Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ Event

China has imposed this ban on the use of iPhones by government officials at a time when the company is going to hold a Wanderlust event in California on September 12. In this event, Apple can also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 along with the iPhone 15 series.

Russia Has Accused America Of Spying Via iPhone

Three months ago, Russia had accused America of spying with the iPhone. However, Apple denied all the allegations. Apple had said, “We have never tampered with phones in collaboration with the government of any country and never will.”

