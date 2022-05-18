Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized on Wednesday what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing ahead of a meeting in Tokyo next week of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.Also Read - Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden Administration In A Twitter Spat Over Inflation

"What arouses attention and vigilance is the fact that, even before the American leader has set out for the meeting, the so-called joint Japan-U.S. anti-China rhetoric is already kicking up dust," Wang told Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in a video call, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the winner of weekend elections in Australia at a meeting of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad. In his May 19-24 trip, Biden will visit South Korea to meet its new president, Yoon Suk Yeol, before traveling to Tokyo, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with the other leaders in a show of U.S. commitment to the region.