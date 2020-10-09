New Delhi: China on Friday claimed that coronavirus first broke out in various parts of the world last year but it was the only one to have reported and acted first. Notably, this stands in opposition to the widely-held view that the deadly virus emanated from a wet market in Chinese city Wuhan from bats or pangolins before infecting humans. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Postpones MPSC Exam Scheduled on October 11 in View of COVID-19

Addressing a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “the coronavirus is a new kind of virus as more and more facts emerge as reports reveal, we all know that the epidemic broke out in various places in the world at the end of last year, while China was the first to report the outbreak, identified the pathogen and shared the genome sequence with the world.” Also Read - Watch It to Believe It! This 8-Year-Old Israeli Girl Loves Swimming With Her 11-Foot Pet Python, The Internet is Scared

Hua’s comments came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegations of a cover-up by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). Also Read - Coronavirus Survivors May Have Long-Lasting Immune Responses Against the Virus For 4 Months

The coronavirus crisis was infinitely made worse by the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up, Pompeo had said in Tokyo at the QUAD ministerial meeting of the US, India, Australia and Japan on Tuesday.

The US has consistently blamed China for doing very little to contain the contagion after the first came of infection came to light. It has also alleged that COVID-19 emerged from a bio-lab in Wuhan, which China has rejected.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 36 million people and killed more than 1 million across the world.

The US is the worst affected country with over 7.6 million cases and more than 2,12,000 deaths.

China has reported 90,736 cases and 4,739 deaths due to COVID-19.