Beijing/New Delhi: In what might be a worrisome news for neighbour India and rest of the world, Chinese city with a population of 9 million has been ordered to lock down as the country reported its highest daily surge of coronavirus cases in two years on Friday, reported news agency AP. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, it said.Also Read - 'Got To Stop COVID Theatre': Florida Governor Asks Students To Remove Face Masks

Residents are required to remain home and undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended. The government has also decided to introduce rapid antigen tests for first time as COVID-19 outbreaks spread, China’s health commission said, reported news agency AFP. Also Read - McDonald's China Launches Coriander Ice Cream Sundae & People Are Losing Their Minds!

China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun. Just two cases were detected within the city itself, although authorities have repeatedly pledged to lock down any community where one or more cases are found under China’s “zero tolerance” approach to the pandemic. Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission Restores Number of Star Campaigners as COVID Cases Decline

Another 93 cases were found in the nearby city of Jilin that bears the same name as the surrounding province. Authorities have already ordered a partial lockdown in the city and severed travel links with other cities.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)