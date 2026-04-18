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China could be secretly flying in weapons to Iran; Mysterious aircraft with deactivated transponders land in Tehran: Reports

China could be secretly flying in weapons to Iran; ‘Mysterious’ aircraft with deactivated transponders land in Tehran: Reports

Experts familiar with the matter now suggest that the simultaneous deactivation of transponders by all four aircraft prior to landing is unlikely to be a mere technical glitch.

(Image: X/@MarioNawfal)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions in West Asia, a new development has emerged. Sharing a video on social media, commentator Mario Nawfal claimed that four Chinese cargo aircraft have covertly landed in Iran. He alleged that prior to landing, the aircraft switched off its transponders to prevent its location and details from being tracked. Just a day earlier, Xi Jinping had pledged to the United States that China would not supply any weapons to Iran.

China Denies Providing Any Assistance to Iran

Experts familiar with the matter now suggest that the simultaneous deactivation of transponders by all four aircraft prior to landing is unlikely to be a mere technical glitch. However, neither Iran nor China has issued any official statement regarding these aircraft. China has categorically denied allegations of providing any form of assistance to Iran. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that such reports are completely false. China has also denied providing any satellite assistance to Iran.

Chinese Aircraft Deactivate Transponders

Media reports had claimed that China was assisting Iran in targeting and destroying U.S. military bases located in neighbouring countries. Donald Trump had also issued a warning to China, stating that if it were to intervene in any capacity, the consequences would be severe. Aviation experts note that aircraft deactivating their transponders in this manner is not standard procedure. It is possible that this action was taken for operational or security-related reasons.

Opening of Strait of Hormuz

Observers suggest that the consecutive landing of multiple aircraft following an identical pattern heightens suspicion. Tensions between the United States and Iran appear to be easing somewhat, as both nations have announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened to commercial shipping. Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be accessible to all vessels; however, the blockade against Iran would remain in effect.

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Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire on April 7. The subsequent talks held in Islamabad concluded without yielding any results. Although no formal announcement regarding the resumption of hostilities was made, the United States initiated a blockade of Iranian ports. An atmosphere of uncertainty now prevails regarding both negotiations and war. However, following the news from Hormuz, the global market has indeed witnessed a slight recovery.

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