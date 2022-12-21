Exhausted Doctor Collapses Inside Hospital as Covid Sweeps China Again, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in China, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a doctor can be seen attending patients then suddenly collapses on his chair.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with experts and top officials, held an extensive discussion on the ground situation in the country as COVID cases spiked in China. (File Photo)

COVID-19 in China: Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in China, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a doctor can be seen attending patients then suddenly collapses on his chair. The video shared by The Telegraph showed other doctors intervening and moving him out of the chair. Notably, the work in hospitals in China has been slowing down as they face twin problems – running out of beds due to a large number of patients and health officials getting infected, The Hong Kong Post reported citing western media reports. Besides, pharmacies are also running out of stock due to an increase in demand and have a scant possibility of replenishment.

EXHAUSTED DOCTOR COLLAPSES IN CHINA

In another scary video, COVID patients can be seen receiving CPR lying on the ground owing to an inexplicable surge in cases. 官方说没有重症，看看重庆医科大学附属第一医院 急诊留观区域。 pic.twitter.com/UsGiKoS4gG — iPaul🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@iPaulCanada) December 20, 2022

On the other hand, epidemiologists have predicted at least three waves of the virus to hit the country during winter. It is certain that the Chinese government was “under-prepared” as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country, The Hong Kong Post reported.

The Chinese government has so far remained silent on the number of deaths. However, the Chinese authorities have warned of successive waves of COVID infections in the coming months, as cases continue to increase after the lifting of restrictions earlier this month. Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said “the current outbreak would peak this winter and run in three waves for about three months,” The Hong Kong Post reported citing state media report of his speech. Wu Zunyou made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing. According to Wu, the “first wave would run from now until mid-January. A second wave would likely follow soon after, triggered by the mass travel of hundreds of millions of people across the country for the Lunar New Year starting on 21 January.”