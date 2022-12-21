Top Recommended Stories
Exhausted Doctor Collapses Inside Hospital as Covid Sweeps China Again, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in China, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a doctor can be seen attending patients then suddenly collapses on his chair.
COVID-19 in China: Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in China, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a doctor can be seen attending patients then suddenly collapses on his chair. The video shared by The Telegraph showed other doctors intervening and moving him out of the chair. Notably, the work in hospitals in China has been slowing down as they face twin problems – running out of beds due to a large number of patients and health officials getting infected, The Hong Kong Post reported citing western media reports. Besides, pharmacies are also running out of stock due to an increase in demand and have a scant possibility of replenishment.
EXHAUSTED DOCTOR COLLAPSES IN CHINA
官方说没有重症，看看重庆医科大学附属第一医院 急诊留观区域。 pic.twitter.com/UsGiKoS4gG
— iPaul🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@iPaulCanada) December 20, 2022
The Chinese government has so far remained silent on the number of deaths. However, the Chinese authorities have warned of successive waves of COVID infections in the coming months, as cases continue to increase after the lifting of restrictions earlier this month.
Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said “the current outbreak would peak this winter and run in three waves for about three months,” The Hong Kong Post reported citing state media report of his speech. Wu Zunyou made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.
According to Wu, the “first wave would run from now until mid-January. A second wave would likely follow soon after, triggered by the mass travel of hundreds of millions of people across the country for the Lunar New Year starting on 21 January.”
