China Reports First Covid Fatality in Six Months, Beijing Urges Residents to Stay Home

Beijing: China on Sunday confirmed the first Covid-19 fatality in six months as the country fights the pandemic. Local officials reported that an 87-year-old man died in Bejing. To recall, China recently reported over 20,000 cases straight for two days marking them to be the highest in six months. According to the reports, the death toll remained around 5,000 for six months.

On November 19, the country reported 24,000 positive cases. On November 11, the city hastily announced its most abrupt loosening of coronavirus rules including a shortening of the quarantine period for international visitors.

The capital city has ordered some citizens to remain in their homes while sending others to remain in their homes and sent some to quarantine facilities, where 621 cases were reported on Saturday (Nov 19).

One of the hotspots of the latest outbreak is Guangzhou, where last week, angry demonstrators and police engaged in physical altercations over a fresh curfew. The city on Sunday (Nov 20) reported nearly 8,000 cases.

Beijing’s Biggest District Urges Residents to Stay Home

Beijing’s most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday as the city’s COVID-19 case numbers spiked, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online.

Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks as China battles outbreaks in cities across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Guangzhou in the south and Chongqing in the southwest.