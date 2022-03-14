New Delhi: In a grim reminder of the COVID-19 situation in early 2020, soon after the coronavirus breakout in Wuhan, a temporary hospital is being constructed in China’s Jilin city after a record spike in cases in the country. The makeshift facility, with 6,000 beds, is expected to be ready for use within six days.Also Read - Explained: What is Stealth Omicron That's Spreading Rapidly in China and How Lethal is This Sub-Variant

A video, shared by state news agency Xinhua, shows construction work underway in the Jilin city, falling under Northeast China's Jilin Province. The news agency added that three makeshift hospitals have already been built, as of March 12, in this region. The province, on Sunday, reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases out of which 131 are asymptomatic carriers.

LIVE: A makeshift hospital is under construction in Jilin City in China's Jilin Province to cope with a resurgence of COVID-19. The facility, which will provide 6,000 beds, is expected to be completed within 6 days https://t.co/JJRuqZzzZO — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 14, 2022

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another. The hard-hit province sent 7,000 reservists to help with the response, from keeping order and registering people at testing centers to using drones to carry out aerial spraying and disinfection, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Hundreds of cases were reported in other provinces and cities along China’s east coast and inland as well. Beijing, which had six news cases, and Shanghai, with 41, locked down residential and office buildings where infected people had been found.

COVID situation in China

Meanwhile, 2,300 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in China. The country, on Sunday, witnessed 3,400 cases, which is the highest daily figure in two years. Authorities have announced lockdowns at COVID-19 hotspots. In Shanghai, schools, restaurants, shopping malls and businesses are under temporary lockdown.