Covid Lockdown: Owing to the dip in the Covid cases, the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai is now planning to gradually reopen economic operations nearly after two months of grinding COVID-19 lockdown. Shanghai aims essentially to end its lockdown from Wednesday. According to the reports, the authorities are now allowing more people to come out of their homes and permitted businesses in the past week.

However, it is important to note most residents remain largely confined to their housing compounds and most shops are limited to making deliveries.

Shanghai officials urged continued vigilance on Saturday, even though the vast majority of its 25 million residents live in areas that are in the lowest-risk "prevention" category. "Wear masks in public, no gathering and keep social distance," Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, told a daily news conference.

To recall, videos on social media showed night revellers including many foreigners drinking and dancing in the street in a central area of the city, interrupted by police telling them to go home.

Another video showed a group in the street singing an emotional anthem from 1985 called “Tomorrow will be better,” accompanied by a keyboard player. The police arrive, allowing the song to finish before asking them to go home, prompting online praise for the show of restraint.

The two-month lockdown of China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city has frustrated and infuriated residents, hundreds of thousands of whom have been quarantined in often crowded central facilities. Many residents struggled to access sufficient food or medical care during its early weeks.

Beijing Mulls To Relax Covid Curbs

Beijing has now decided to ease curbs in Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life. Fangshan and Shunyi districts can shift from work-from-home to normal mode, the officials told a news conference.

Public transportation including buses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed be reopen in some areas. But the city will hold off resumption for businesses including tutoring, internet cafes and karaoke bars, the government said.

China’s capital Beijing reported 14 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 18 a day earlier, the city government said on Sunday. Local asymptomatic cases increased slightly to seven from six from the previous day, it said.