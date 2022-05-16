Beijing will conduct three additional mass nucleic acid testing in 12 districts from Monday to Wednesday, as the Chinese capital is making all-out efforts to contain the latest resurgence of Covid-19 infections. The 12 districts are Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, Xinhua news agency quoted Wang Xiao’e, a senior official from the Beijing municipal health commission, as saying.Also Read - China Eastern Jet Crash Was Intentional, Black Box Data Reveals

The latest move follows three mass Covid screenings that took place from May 13-15 in the 12 districts. Residents in the remaining five suburban districts of Mentougou, Pinggu, Huairou, Miyun and Yanqing will need to take routine nucleic acid tests.

During the mass testing from May 13-15, health authorities identified multiple infections in key industries and venues, including the public transport and courier sectors as well as construction sites, Wang said.

The official said the mass screenings play an important role in helping authorities implement control measures in a timely manner, detect potential risks, and cut off virus transmission routes.

Beijing reported 55 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, told reporters. A total of 45 cases were detected among people under closed management and 10 were identified in mass testing, Pang said. The city currently has 18 areas classified as high-risk for Covid-19 and 26 classified as medium-risk.