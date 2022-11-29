China Covid Protest: Chinese University Students Sent Home, Police Check Phones To Identify Protesters | Key Updates

Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday

Protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march in protest in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Beijing: Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong — but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance.

China Covid Protest: Here are the key updates

Chinese authorities have started investigating people who gathered at COVID-19 restriction protests over the weekend. Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Hiding their faces with blank white sheets of paper to avoid official retaliation, the students chanted, “No PCR tests but freedom!” and “Oppose dictatorship, don’t be slaves!” Thousands of people from major cities and universities in China are on the streets to protest against the authorities demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns China is witnessing massive protests against restrictions that force millions of people to stay in their homes due to fear of the spread of COVID. The authorities relaxed anti-COVID regulations in a few locations, after the large-scale agitations but upheld its strict “zero- COVID” strategy on Monday. Videos circulating online seem to suggest China’s strict zero-Covid policy initially prevented emergency workers from accessing the scene, angering residents across the country who have endured three years of varying Covid controls, as reported by CNN.