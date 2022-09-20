China Creates New Arctic Wolf By Cloning: Arctic wolves are on the verge of extinction. To save them, China has created a new wolf by cloning Arctic wolves for the first time. This cub is now 100 days old. The genetic company Cyanogen Biotechnology and Harbin Polarland, based in Beijing, has cloned this wolf. The officials and scientists of this company said that by cloning we can save the world’s rare and on the verge of extinction.Also Read - China Reports First Monkeypox Case; Top Health Official Warns People 'Not to Touch Foreigners'

The company's general manager Mi Jidong said that in order to save the extinct creatures, we started cloning arctic wolves in the year 2020 in collaboration with Harbin Polarland. After two years of hard work, this cloning was successful. This is the first case of its kind in the world. The cloning of the arctic wolf is a milestone in the advancement of cloning technology. Because it is necessary to preserve such organisms and save their species.

This arctic wolf was born on 10 June 2022. Its name has been named Maya. Its health is good. To make it, the donor cell was taken from the skin of a female arctic wolf. It was acquired from Canada. After this the eggs were taken from a female bitch. Then it was surrogate in the womb of a beagle breed bitch. To produce this wolf, 137 new embryos had to be prepared. 85 embryos were transferred to the wombs of seven Beagle dogs. Of which only one embryo developed.

The beagle was selected because the arctic wolf and its genetics were similar in many respects. If someone else had taken the dog, then perhaps this project would never have been successful. Its news has been published in China’s state-run media organization Global Times.