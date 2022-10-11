China detects news Omicron sub-variants: In the latest COVID flare-up, China detects new Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7, which are highly infectious with greater transmissibility. The highly infectious virus was firstly detected in northwest China however, the subvariant BA.5.1.7 was detected in the Chinese mainland for the first time, said Li Shujian, deputy director of the local disease prevention and control centre, reported Global Times.Also Read - Are India-China Direct Flights Resuming Soon? Here's What We Know

Officials from the northern Chinese province of Shandong said that since October 4 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were triggered by variant BF.7. World Health Organization had also given out a warning against the highly infectious BF.7 COVID subvariant. It has also expected the subvariant to become a new dominant characteristics of BF.7, if decisive prevention measures were not adopted in time, "there is high possibility that it could become the dominate variant in China as well," reported the Global Times quoting a professor as saying to a health-based newspaper.

CHINA CALLS FOR ‘PATIENCE’ WITH ITS POLICIES AS COVID CASES SOAR

China called for "patience" with its tough COVID policies and warned against any "war-weariness" as local cases soared to their highest since August, days ahead of a pivotal Communist Party congress. Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time, ensnaring travellers during a just-ended week-long national holiday. Across China, 1,939 locally transmitted cases were reported on Oct. 9, the highest since Aug. 20, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Monday.

Shanghai has reported 34 new Covid cases, the highest in three months.

China is the world’s last major economy still enforcing strict zero-Covid measures, which aim to stamp out chains of transmission through border restrictions, mass testing, extensive quarantines, and uncompromising snap lockdowns.

