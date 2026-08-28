China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

China Earthquake: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The quake struck Longchang City at the depth of 13 km.

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China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

China Earthquake: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit neighboring China’s Longchang City, located in southwest Sichuan Province, on Friday. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the quake struck the province at around 1:13 pm (local time). The epicenter of the seismic activity was at 29.23 degrees north latitude and 105.22 degrees east longitude. CENC stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 13 km.

Notably, Longchang is county-level city which his located in southeastern Sichuan and is administered by Neijiang. It is located roughly halfway between Chengdu and Chongqing and serves as a crucial transport link between Sichuan and nearby regions.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.