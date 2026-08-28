EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

China Earthquake: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The quake struck Longchang City at the depth of 13 km.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 28, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone
China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

China Earthquake: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit neighboring China’s Longchang City, located in southwest Sichuan Province, on Friday. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the quake struck the province at around 1:13 pm (local time). The epicenter of the seismic activity was at 29.23 degrees north latitude and 105.22 degrees east longitude. CENC stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 13 km.

Notably, Longchang is county-level city which his located in southeastern Sichuan and is administered by Neijiang. It is located roughly halfway between Chengdu and Chongqing and serves as a crucial transport link between Sichuan and nearby regions.

Read more: Nepal floods: 98 dead, hundreds missing; India sends relief materials to flood-hit areas

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.