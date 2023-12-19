live

China Earthquake LIVE: Over 110 Dead As 6.2 Quake Hits Gansu-Qinghai Provinces, Xi Calls For ‘All-Out Efforts’ In Rescue

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

China earthquake LIVE updates: At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday. The official Xinhua News Agency said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday. More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai. State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure. The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, where university students rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said. Rescue work was under way early Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for “all-out efforts” in the search and relief work.

