Top Recommended Stories

live

China Earthquake LIVE: Over 110 Dead As 6.2 Quake Hits Gansu-Qinghai Provinces, Xi Calls For ‘All-Out Efforts’ In Rescue

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

Updated: December 19, 2023 7:04 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

China Earthquake LIVE: Over 110 Dead As 6.2 Quake Hits Gansu-Qinghai Provinces, Xi Calls For 'All-Out Efforts' In Rescue

China earthquake LIVE updates: At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a mountainous region in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday. The official Xinhua News Agency said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday. More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai. State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure. The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, where university students rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.

Trending Now

The quake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said. Rescue work was under way early Tuesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for “all-out efforts” in the search and relief work.

Live Updates

  • Dec 19, 2023 6:57 AM IST

    Freezing temperature in China

    The temperature in Linxia, Gansu, near where the quake occurred, was about minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8°F) on Tuesday morning. Most of China is grappling with freezing temperatures as a cold wave that started last week continued to sweep through the country.

  • Dec 19, 2023 6:45 AM IST

    Power and water supplies were disrupted in some local villages, Xinhua said.

  • Dec 19, 2023 6:39 AM IST

    WATCH | 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Jishishan county in Northwest China’s Gansu province

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.