Chengdu: A powerful earthquake measuring magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday morning, killing at least two people and injuring several others. The earthquake, which occurred at 4:33 a.m., also caused some buildings to collapse.

The dead and injured were reported at Caoba Village, Fuji Township of Luxian County, reported Xinhua news agency citing local authorities.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China’s four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue. Rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

