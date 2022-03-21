China Eastern Airlines is likely to ground all Boeing 737-800 aircraft after one of its planes carrying 132 people crashed in the southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi. The Boeing 737-800 flight, which was traveling from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou, on Monday descended rapidly and lost contact in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.Also Read - Explained: Why Flights Are Being Canceled Due to 5G Roll Out in US?

According to the reports, 123 passengers and nine crew members were on board. The crash came nearly four years after Boeing received widespread criticism when two of its newer-model 737 MAX aircraft crashed.

The 737-800 aircraft is an older model than the 737 MAX, and has a strong safety record. Since 1997, the aircraft has had just 11 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 planes delivered, Bloomberg reported.