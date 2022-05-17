Flight data from a black box recovered from a China Eastern jet that crashed earlier this year suggests that someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with US officials’ preliminary assessment.Also Read - Shanghai Reopens Commercial Outlets with COVID Resurgence Under Control

The company and the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

More than 18 hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word about the fate of passengers and crew members, leaving families waiting to learn whether anyone survived.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. The plane was flying from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast.

China Eastern Flight 5735 was traveling 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph) at around 29,000 feet when it entered a steep and fast dive around 2:20 p.m. local time, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The plane plunged to 7,400 feet before briefly regaining about 1,200 feel in altitude, then dove again. The plane stopped transmitting data 96 seconds after starting to fall.

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board. It was about an hour into the flight, and nearing the point at which it would begin descending into Guangzhou, when it pitched downward.

(With AP Inputs)