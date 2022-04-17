Beijing: China Eastern Airlines has started putting its Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in use for commercial flights less after a crash that killed 132 people on board and grounded over 200 of its aircraft, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing data from a tracking website. On March 21, China Eastern Flight MU5735– en route from Kunming to Guangzhou– crashed in the mountains of Guangxi in southern China, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members. The crash is said to be mainland China’s deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.Also Read - US Team Arrives in China to Assist With Plane Crash Probe

The airline told Reuters in a statement that had conducted systematic tests, structural checkups and verified airworthiness data for each of the aircraft, and that test flights would be carried out on all planes before they resumed commercial services.

Boeing 737-800 planes with registration numbers close to the one that crashed on March 21 are still undergoing maintenance checks and evaluation, the company said in a statement.

On Sunday, China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09:58 am local time and landed at Chengdu, also in southwestern China, at 11:03 am (local time), Reuters reported quoting data from Flightradar24.

That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, departed Chengdu at 13:02 pm for Kunming, according to Flightradar24.

Another Boeing 737-800 jet also conducted a test flight on Sunday morning in Shanghai, where China Eastern is based, Flightradar24 data showed.

China has retrieved both of the black boxes and has said it would submit a preliminary report to the U.N. aviation agency ICAO within 30 days of the event.