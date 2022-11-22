36 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs China’s Anyang Factory; 2 People Missing

At least 36 people have been killed after a massive fire erupted in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province.

Rescuers gather at the site of a fire at an industrial wholesaler in Anyang in central China's Henan province. (AP Photo)

Beijing: At least 36 people have been killed after a massive fire erupted in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province. The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or “High-tech Zone”, in Anyang City, the Chinese media reported.

The fire began about 4 p.m. Monday and took firefighters four hours to extinguish, the Wenfang district government said.

Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it was a wholesaler dealing in a wide range of industrial goods including what was described as specialized chemicals.

More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.