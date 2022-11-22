36 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs China’s Anyang Factory; 2 People Missing
At least 36 people have been killed after a massive fire erupted in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province.
Beijing: At least 36 people have been killed after a massive fire erupted in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province. The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or “High-tech Zone”, in Anyang City, the Chinese media reported.
Also Read:
The fire began about 4 p.m. Monday and took firefighters four hours to extinguish, the Wenfang district government said.
Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it was a wholesaler dealing in a wide range of industrial goods including what was described as specialized chemicals.
More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.