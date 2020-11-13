New Delhi: Days after Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala D. Harris were declared winners of the US presidential race, China on Friday finally congratulated the two leaders on their election victory saying it respects “the choice of the American people”. Also Read - Joe Biden Takes Arizona, Cementing US Presidential Win Despite Donald Trump's Refusal to Concede

Beijing's greetings came just over 24 hours after Biden's team said he had held phone calls with Australia, Japan and South Korea — U.S. allies that have watched with varying degrees of concern as Beijing has expanded its regional influence, reported The Washington Post.

During a regular press briefing, China Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris."

China’s salutations came just days after it declined to congratulate Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election saying the outcome of the American polls should be determined by the country’s laws and procedures.

The China-US ties is not only crucial to both the nations, it is equally important for the wider world. The relationship between the two countries have soared in recent times over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also over trade and espionage.