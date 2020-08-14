New Delhi: Even though the research on Coronavirus in on, the World Health Organisation on Thursday assured people that there was no evidence of the virus spreading by food and its packaging. The world body also urged people to not be scared of the virus entering the food chain, Reuters reported. Also Read - Majority of People in Kathmandu Don't Wear Masks: Report

This comes after China reported existence of the deadly novel coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings from Brzail. It also reported the virus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood shipped from Ecuador.

"People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food," Reuters quoted Mike Ryan, WHO head of emergencies programme, as saying. "There is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus. And people should feel comfortable and safe."

Further, the WHO said that it has tested hundreds of thousands packages, and found the in less than 10.

Speaking on Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine, a WHO senior adviser said that they did not have enough information then to be able to speak on the vaccine.

Two days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.