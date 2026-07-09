China Floods: Hundreds of venomous snakes escape breeding farm in Guangxi; Videos go viral

The flooding in Guangxi has taken a heartbreaking turn. In Hengzhou, a woman lost her life to a snakebite after severe roadblocks and rising floodwaters made it impossible for her to reach the hospital in time for treatment.

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Nearly 900 snakes escaped on the streets of China due to heavy floods. Image credit: @CaughtIn4KHQ/X

China’s fight against severe flooding has taken a bizarre turn in the Guangxi region, where hundreds of snakes have surfaced, leaving residents and authorities on edge.

As floodwaters swept through Guangxi, hundreds of snakes escaped from breeding farms, Bloomberg reported. Chinese media outlets, including the Global Times, said at least 900 snakes are believed to be on the loose.

Viral videos on social media show snakes swimming through flooded streets while people wade through thigh-high water, trying to catch the reptiles before they slip away.

Hengzhou, #China July 6 /2026

After days of heavy rain ️ and flooding across China, around 900 snakes escaped from a breeding farm in Hengzhou. Reports say the reptiles included venomous cobras, with villagers attempting to catch them in the floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/cTcgAZ4nZd — CAUGHTIN4KHQ (@CaughtIn4KHQ) July 9, 2026

Snakes escape from commercial snake farm

According to the Global Times, some of the snakes that escaped from the farms are venomous, including cobras. Rescue teams have been sent out to track and capture the reptiles, while temporary medical clinics have been arranged to treat possible bite victims.

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The Guangxi region is China’s largest snake-farming hub, with approximately 30 million reptiles bred for industries ranging from traditional medicine to leather and food production.

A statement released on Wednesday from the regional office said “snakes have appeared in some waters” after multiple villages in the Hengzhou area were submerged in water.

Woman dies of snake bite

A woman has reportedly died after being bitten by a snake and reaching the hospital late due to roadblocks and flooding in Hengzhou, a city in Guangxi. Meanwhile, several others have been bitten by the snakes left at large.

Deadly storms hit China

The region has been hit by deadly storms, with reservoirs breaching or bursting and sending torrents of water into towns and cities. Six people were reported dead and about 130,000 have been evacuated. More than 8,000 people and about 5,700 boats have been deployed in the rescue operation, according to the Guangxi regional propaganda office.

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Flooded pig farms, ruined jasmine plantations, and timber production have also come to a standstill. Plus, a literal zoo break has taken place with over 100 animals, including zebras, alpacas, and mini pigs, escaping in Guangxi after floodwaters wrecked their enclosures.