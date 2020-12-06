New Delhi: A total of 18 miners were confirmed dead following a carbon monoxide leak inside a coal mine in southwest China, officials said on Saturday, the latest mining disaster in the world’s largest coal producing country. The miners killed in the accident were among the twenty-four miners who were caught up in the accident at the Diaoshuidong mine in the city of Chongqing, around 1,800km south-west of Beijing, after excessive levels of carbon monoxide began to seep into the air on Friday, said reports. Also Read - The Truth Behind Pakistan's JF-17 Fleet And Its Failure

One person has been pulled from the closed Diaoshuidong colliery situated in Yongchuan district and rescue efforts remain underway to save five others still inside, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The mine had been suspended and shut down two months ago, however, the accident reportedly happened when workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, trapping 24 workers underground, it said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known and investigation is being done to determine the cause.

The Diaoshuidong coal mine, which was established in 1975 and became privately-owned in 1998, has an annual production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of coal, according to the local emergency management department.

In March 2013, hydrogen sulfide poisoning in the mine left three dead and two injured.

Though safety improvements have reduced deaths at coal mines in recent years, mining accidents are common in China, which is the world’s largest coal producer.